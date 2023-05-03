Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to offer 50MP primary camera: reports

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to offer 50MP primary rear camera, suggested recent reports. This will be a major upgrade over its predecessor. The Galaxy S21 FE offered a 12MP Primary camera. For those who are unknown, Samsung did not launch the S22FE. The report was brought forward by GalaxyClub (who had cited a reliable source).

According to the sources, the 50MP camera offered by Galaxy S23 FE will be the same unit that is present in the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23. However, we are not sure yet about the total number of cameras that will be present on the rear side of the smartphone. We can assume that the smartphone will offer a triple camera set-up at the rear. Samsung might offer a 32MP camera at the front (just like the S21 FE) or can change it. The Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S23 offer 10MP and 12 MP camera units at the front respectively.

Speaking about the other specifications of the smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be powered by Exynos 2200 SoC and will offer a 4500mAh battery. The battery is expected to offer 25W charging. In terms of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The storage options that will be offered on the device will include 128GB as well as 256GB.

In terms of launch timeline, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be unveiled after the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5. This means that we will get the device by late 2023 or by early 2024.

The specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 were leaked recently. Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to offer a 7.6-inch 120HZ AMOLED display which is brighter than the previous model. On the other hand, the outer panel of the smartphone is 6.2 inches and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The device offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and gets 12GB RAM. On the other hand, users will get 256/512/1 TB UFS 4.0 storage options.