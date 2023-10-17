Itel A05s launched in India at Rs 6,499; Check specification details

Itel A05s has been launched the company’s latest affordable offering in India at an price of Rs 6,499. The entry-level smartphone comes with an bigger display and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, packs a 4,000mAh battery, a single rear camera and supports USB Type-C connectivity. Check the details about the new smartphone here.

Itel A05s price in India

The Itel A05s is available for purchase in a single storage variant and four colour options. It is priced at at Rs. 6,499 for the sole 2GB + 32GB variant. The phone is offered in four colour options – Crystal Blue, Glorious Orange, Meadow Green, and Nebula Black.

Itel A05s specifications

The Itel A05s comes equipped with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, a high resolution of 1,612 x 720 pixels and a pixel density of 270ppi. Under the hood, the handset carries an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that can also be expanded further by up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Itel A05s runs Android 13 Go Edition out-of-the-box and has a 4,000mAh battery that power the device.

The smartphone sports a single 5-megapixel camera at the rear side. The camera unit at the back is accompanied by an LED flash unit. The smartphone also packs a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

It offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone has a fingerprint sensor placed on the back panel for biometric security. It also supports a face unlock feature as well. It measures 9.18mm in thickness and supports dual nano SIM cards.

Meanwhile, Itel recently launched the Itel P55 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The company also launched the Itel S23+ with a 12nm Unisoc T616 SoC in September.