Ministry of Electronics and IT issues notices to X, YouTube over CSAM

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India, has issued notices to social media intermediaries X (formerly Twitter), YouTube and Telegram, warning them to remove Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) from their platforms on the Indian internet. ANI informed it in a X post on Friday.

As per the information the Ministry of Electronics and IT cracked down on intermediaries over Child Sexual Abuse Material and sent notices to X, Youtube and Telegram.

Also read: 2 Dead As Mortar Shell Carried By Explodes In West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri

“We have sent notices to X, Youtube and Telegram to ensure there are no Child Sexual Abuse Material that exist on their platforms. The Government is determined to build a safe and trusted internet under the IT rules. The IT rules under the IT Act lays down strict expectations from social media intermediaries that they should not allow criminal or harmful posts on their platforms. If they do not act swiftly, their safe harbour under section 79 of the IT Act would be withdrawn and consequences under the Indian law will follow,” said Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT.