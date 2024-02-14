iQOO Z9 specifications leaked ahead of possible launch in India; Appears on certification website

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO will be launching its next mid-range smartphone in India soon and the specifications of the same has been leaked on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The smartphone will be none other than the iQOO Z9 (expected) and it is expected that the smartphone will be launching by the end of this month. We have mentioned some specifications of the smartphone that were leaked.

According to leakster Digital Chat Station, the Z9 is expected to have 1.5K OLED display while the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. There is a huge 6000mAh battery on the device and this is quite similar to that of the iQOO Z8x that launched last year. Some other rumour had suggested that the Z9 will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC. This also might suggest that we might have a Pro variant. The iQOO Z9 Pro might be equipped with a MediaTek chipset while the non pro variant sticks with the Snapdragon.

On the other hand, iQOO is planning to launch the iQOO Neo9 Pro in India on February 22. The pre-bookings of the smartphone have started from 8th February on Amazon India as well as on iQOO’s official website. The interested customers can pre-book the smartphone by paying a token amount of Rs 1000. They will also get additional one-year warranty and exclusive offers announced on the launch day.

The device gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,150mAh massive battery with 120W fast charging and 50- megapixel Sony IMX920 main camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The iQOO Neo9 Pro will be offered in 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage variants. The iQOO Neo9 Pro is the same device that launched in China as the iQOO Neo9. The iQOO Neo9 Pro that launched in China had different specs as compared to Indian variant.