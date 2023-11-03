iPhone ki sabse crazy Deal: Get an iPhone 14 for just Rs 20000 and pay the rest in 6 No Cost EMI

The much awaited Flipkart Big Diwali sale has finally kicked-off. Started on November 2, the sale is bringing a host of exciting offers on mobile phones, including the much desirable iPhone 14. This is a golden opportunity for those looking to buy an iPhone at the lowest prices of the year. The highlight of the sale is that you can grab iPhone 14 at just Rs 20000. However, there is a catch.

Here’s how you can own an iPhone 14 at just Rs 20000: The initial listing price for this smartphone is Rs 54,999.

Here you can choose to make a down payment of Rs 19,999 at the time of purchase and pay the remaining balance of Rs 35,000 through convenient no-cost EMI options.

Flipkart is further sweetening the deal with other available discount options. People owning an SBI credit card or a Flipkart Axis Bank card can enjoy a further additional discount of Rs 4,000. Plus, there is a bonus Rs 1,000 off in case you opt for an exchange offer. All combined make iPhone 14 an eye-catching purchase option during the sale.

The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is set to run till November 11. This will give the shoppers plenty of time to understand and explore the options before making their final purchase decision.

The Flipkart Diwali sale is also offering deals on other popular smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy f14 5G, for example, will effectively cost just Rs 9,990 during the same period. The Motorola Edge 40 and Nothing Phone (2) will be available for Rs 25,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. Further, Vivo T2 can also be yours for Rs 21,999, which includes a bank offer. Even the Poco X5 Pro is getting a significant discount, with sale offers effectively reducing the price to Rs 18,499.

