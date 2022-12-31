iPhone 15 likely to have better battery life thanks to new chip

Apple is expected to launch iPhone 15 series in September of 2023. It is expected to offer amazing features. As per the latest reports iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 pro are rumored to have better battery life than their predecessors. The main reason behind this would be the new and improved Bioinic A17 chipset that has been developed by the company.

TSMC’s (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) Chairman, Mark Liu, has informed that the company’s 3 nano meter process (which will be used for Apple’s A17 chip) will offer better performance than the 5 nano meter chips. Essentially, the smaller the number, the more tightly packed the elements of the processor are going to be. The newer chips are said to consume 35 percent less power, which means that the iPhone 15 model could offer longer battery life to users.

Apple is also expected to bring a usb-C port solid state buttons and more too the iPhone pro models. Apple is also likely to give the Apple iPhone 15 a new design model, the same that they introduced with iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max models which is called “The Dynamic Island”. The new iPhone 15 pro and iPhone 15 pro max models are expected to bring new state-of-the-art camera sensors that’s better at capturing pictures and video in challenging conditions.

Apple might also allow people to download apps from third-party app stores, which is something that European Union expects from tech companies.