iPhone 15 Discount alert! Grab yours on Flipkart after price drop of Rs 13,000

In recent news, Flipkart is offering a marvelous discount on the newly launched iPhone 15 series models! For people eyeing to upgrade their iOS devices, now is the time to purchase the latest iPhone.

Released back in September 2023, the base model of 128 gb was originally priced at Rs 79,900. Now with the Flipkart deal, the model is now available for just Rs 66,999. This marks a price cut of about Rs 13,000.

However, this is not all! You can further save more on the iPhone 15 with other available discounts and deals. In case you already own an iPhone, you can trade in your old device to maximize your savings.

Let us now break the offers down:

The 128 gb model is priced at Rs 66,999 (Saving you about Rs 13,000)

The 256 gb and 512 gb variants are also on sale for Rs 76,999 and Rs 96,999 respectively

You can boost your savings further with additional bank discounts, which are as follows:

You can get Rs 2000 off when you pay with a bank card.

You can receive up to Rs 54,900 off through exchange discounts.

You can also explore no-cost EMI and UPI discounts.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the iPhone 15 comes in five stunning color options. These namely include Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. However, pricing may vary in every model based on availability.

Now let us take a look at the key features of iPhone 15: