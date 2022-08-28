iPhone 14 could come with this new feature, Know details

iPhone 14 could come with this new feature, Know details

Apple is all set to host its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7 this year. The tech giant is expected to launch the much-awaited iPhone 14 series during this launch event.

Though the company has not revealed much information about the phone yet. There are several reports and leaks online about the upcoming iPhone lineup.

As per a latest report, Apple may provide its rumoured satellite connectivity with the iPhone 14. The name of the event ‘Far Out’ hints towards many possibilities and we expect one of them to be next-level satellite connectivity.

With satellite connectivity, users can send emergency text in case their is no cellular network and report emergencies. This feature could come in handy for those who has a knack for adventure and often visit areas that have no cellular network.

Reports have suggested that Apple is introducing the feature in partnership with Globalstar, a prominent US-based satellite company. Let us tell you that Globalstar announced that it acquired 17 satellites to offer continuous satellite services to a potential customer, which is rumoured to be Apple, earlier this year.

Earlier reports have also suggested that iPhone 14 will feature satellite connectivity. Mark Gurman previously tipped that iPhone 14 users will be able to connect to satellite networks during emergency situations in remote areas.

Furthermore, we expect the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 Series to have many more new features including Vapor Chamber Thermal System for heat management, a massive 2TB of storage space with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro MAX, WIFI 6E connectivity, and more.