Instant video messages introduced on WhatsApp, Know how to use

New Delhi: A new feature instant video messages has been introduced on WhatsApp. Users can send and receive short video messages in this feature. The experience is expected to the user experience to the next level.

Earlier, users were able to send images instantly. However, now they can send instant video messages on chat. It will be a short video upto 60 seconds duration.

Users can tap the video recording feature to the right of the video mode and record a video message. Then the video message can be sent to people in the contact list.

Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced that the company is adding the ability to instantly record and share a video message in WhatsApp chats.

According to Meta founder and CEO, “it’s as easy as sending a quick voice message”.

WhatsApp said in a statement that video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds.

“We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news,” said the company.

Just tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video. You can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free.

Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound. Video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages secure.

Video messages have begun rolling out and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, said WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has long offered the option of sending videos, but the new video message feature removes a couple of steps in the process, making it quicker.

The video message feature has already been rolling out on WhatsApp on both iOS and Android.

Earlier, it was announced that Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out new safety tools for when users receive messages from unknown phone numbers, on Android beta.

The app will now show a new screen the first time beta users receive a message from an unknown phone number. With the new safety tools screen, the company intends to tell users what they can do when they receive messages from unknown numbers.

The new safety tools are available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, and are expected to roll out to more users over the coming days.