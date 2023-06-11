Infinix Note 30 5G smartphone to launch in India on June 14, Check Specs here

Infinix is all set to launch its next smartphone- Infinix Note 30 5G in India on June 14. The company has targeted mid-range smartphone users with this smartphone. The Infinix Note 30 5G gets a price tag of Rs 15,000 and offers some excellent features including 45W charging and Bypass charging.

Infinix Note 30 5G gets a 6.78” FHD+ IPS LCD screen that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 580 nits. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor along with Mali-G57 GPU. The device offers a RAM up to 8GB and it can be further expanded through virtual RAM technology. In terms of storage, the users get 256GB on the smartphone. The device gets Android 13 with XOS 13 UI out of the box.

In terms of battery, the device gets a 5000 mAh battery that supports 45W charging. The company claims that the device can reach up to 75% charge (from 1%) in just 30 minutes. The bypass charging feature on Note 30 5G offers reduced overheating while gaming and charging. It is needless to say that this feature is quite meant for the gamers. The company claims that the technology can reduce the temperature by up to 7 degrees as compared to regular charging.

When it comes to camera, the Infinix Note 30 5G offers a primary camera of 108MP in the triple rear camera setup. The rear cameras along with the LED flash are present on a raised rectangular platform at the back.

Some key connectivity features on the device include features like JBL dual speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth, and much more. The device is offered in three important colours -black, blue, and orange.