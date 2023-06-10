Google Pixel 8, 8 Pro camera specifications revealed, Check what’s on offer

Image Credit: Android Authority

Google Pixel 8 will be launched in the upcoming months across the globe and the expected specifications of the flagship series from Google is floating on the internet. In the latest rumour, we get the camera specification of the Google 8 and 8 pro. Android Authority was the first to break the information about the flagship.

While some specs of the cameras are same for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, there we some features only available for the Pro variant.

The main camera on the Pixel 8 as well as the Pixel 8 Pro is the same. The main camera is a 50MP Samsung GN2 sensor. The front camera of the devices will be the 11 MP Samsung 3J1 sensor, which is same as the Pixel 7 series.

The Pixel 8 Pro gets a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor while the Pixel 8 offers a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor. Speaking about the Telephoto camera, the 8 Pro offers a 48MP Samsung GM5 sensor. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 does not get a telephoto camera.

While the Pixel 8 gets an STMicroelectronics VL53L1 ToF sensor, the Pixel 8 Pro gets a 8×8 ToF VL53L8 sensor.

The Flash present on phones is adaptive in nature. It adjusts its intensity in terms of environment and scene. However, when it comes to the Pixel 8 Pro, under the LED flash, there is another circular cutout. This is expected to be an infrared thermometer sensor. The thermometer sensor will be able to measure the body temperature of the user. The sensor on the Smartphone is expected to work like a contactless thermometer. However, it does not have anything to deal with the photography on the device.

