Smartphone manufacturer Infinix has launched Infinix Note 10 and Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphones in the Indian market. The smartphones promise a great camera, has a gaming friendly chipset and is offered at a budget friendly price.

The details of the devices are as follows:

Infinix Note 10

The Infinix Note 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor, along with a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. The device is available in variants of 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. The Infinix Note 10 Pro will have a 6.95 inch full HD+ display with 60 HZ refresh rate. The device will run Android 11 out of the box.

Speaking about optics, the Infinix Note 10 will have a triple camera setup. The primary camera is a 48MP lens along with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

Connectivity options on the device include Type C USB port and 3.5mm jack.

The 4GB RAM variant costs Rs 10,999 while the 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 11,999. The Note 10 will be available in available in colour variants of 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black, and Emerald Green. The device will be available for pre-order on Flipkart from June 13.

Infinix Note 10 Pro

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor, along with a 5000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. The device is available in a single variant of 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage. The Infinix Note 10 Pro will have a 6.95 inch full HD+ display with 60 HZ refresh rate. The device will run Android 11 out of the box.

Speaking about optics, the Infinix Note 10 Pro will have a quad camera setup. The primary camera is a 64MP lens along with 2MP macro lens, 2MP portrait lens and 8MP ultra wide sensor. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

Connectivity options on the device include Type C USB port and 3.5mm jack.

The smartphone costs Rs 16,999 and will be available in available in colour variants of 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black, and Nordic Secret colour options. The device will be available for pre-order on Flipkart from June 13.