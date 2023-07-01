How to stop spam calls on your iPhone! Check the steps here

In this era of consumerism, we tend to purchase items that we think will make our life easier. While purchasing things or services we might have shared our phone number/ email at various business places. Spammers or fraud marketing agencies get hold of our mobile numbers from business places or websites and try to contact us. This is quite irritating as we are seldom interested in making the conversation. If you are someone who uses an iPhone and is receiving spam or marketing calls, you can get rid of them by following some simple steps.

The process to stop spam calls is not rocket science and can be done by following a few steps. We have mentioned below those steps.

How to block an unwanted number on iPhone

Open the Dialer app

Go to the profile of the number by clicking ‘i’ icon on the right

Tap on the ‘block the caller’ button.

A ‘Block Contact’ icon pops up. Tap it to block the number

How to check blocked number