Honor X50i+ with Dimensity 6080 SoC, 108MP camera launched; Check price, specifications

Honor has launched a new smartphone in China under the X50 lineup. The new Honor X50i smartphone is called Honor X50i+. The newly-launched Honor X50i+ comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery and 35W wired fast charging support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and sports a 108-megapixel primary rear camera.

Check more details about the smartphone below:

Honor X50i+ specifications, features

The Honor X50i+ features a 6.7-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels, a refresh rate of 90Hz, a peak brightness level of 2,000 nits, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

The Honor X50i+ comes with a dual rear camera housing a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.75 aperture, and a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The camera units are accompanied by a circular LED flash unit. The dual camera unit is housed inside a circular camera module in the top right corner of the back panel. The handset gets an 8-megapixel sensor at front, placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

It packs up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. It has a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, OTG, GPS, AGPS, Clonass, Beidou, Galileo, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone also9 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of dimension, it weighs 166 grams and measures 161.05mm x 74.55mm x 6.78mm in size.

Honor X50i+ price

The Honor X50i+ smartphone is available in two storage variants and in four colour options- Cloud Water Blue, Fantasy Night Black, Ink Jade Green, and Liquid Pink. The price of the device in China is set at CNY 1,599 (around Rs 18,600) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB option costs CNY 1,799 (around Rs 20,900). It is available for purchase via the Honor China website.

