Infinix Smart 8 with 90Hz punch-hole display, 13MP Dual AI Camera launched

Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 8 smartphone in Nigeria. The device offers 90Hz punch-hole display along with 13MP dual AI camera. The Infinix Smart 8 is the successor to the Smart 7 and was launched in February this year. The Infinix Smart 8 quite identical to the Tecno Pop 8.

Speaking about specifications of the smartphone, the Infinix Smart 8 is offer an IPS LCD 6.6” interactive punch-hole screen. There is a magic ring located around the punch-hole display. It offers information like the charging status as well as voice calls. The screen-to-body ratio is on percent and the peak brightness is 500 nits.

Speaking about the battery of the device, we get 5000mAh capacity battery and that offers 39 hours of calling. We get a Unisoc T606 octa-core processor based on a 12nm process. The device offers 3GB RAM and 64GB storage which can be expanded via microSD card slot.

When it comes to the camera we get a 13MP (f/1.8) primary camera alongside a VGA depth. A circular fash is present beside the cameras. The device boots Android 13 and ships Infinix XOS 13 on top. The device features 5000 mAh battery and supports 10W charging support. The Infinix Smart 8 comes with Timber Black, Galaxy White, Crystal Green and Shiny Gold colours.

When it comes to prices, the Infinix Smart 8 is priced at NGN 82,000 ($105). The sale for the device is already open.