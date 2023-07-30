Honor Pad X9 opens up for pre-orders in India through Amazon

The Honor Pad X9 which was unveiled in India earlier this month has been up for pre-orders on Amazon India official website. The device is offered in a single variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and costs Rs 14,499. The device has a regular price of Rs 25,999. The device will be released on August 2 and will be offered along with a free Honor Flip Cover.

Honor Pad X9 Specifications

Honor Pad X9 has a metal unibody design. The device has bezels on the front. The Pad X9 features a 11.5-inch FullView Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 86%. The portable tablet has a thickness of only 6.9mm and weighs 495g.

Under the hood, the tablet is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Honor Pad X9 features six speakers, which deliver 360° sounds. The tablet is backed by a 7250mAh battery with support for 22.5W charging. The tablet runs the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 with smart features like HONOR Connect.

When it comes to camera, the Pad X9 is offered with two 5MP cameras – one on the front and one on the back. The advertised battery backup of the tablet is up to 13 hours of offline video playback. Even though the device offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1, it does not have LTE.