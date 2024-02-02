Honor Magic 6 Pro offers battery tech that can withstand extreme temperature, offers better backup

Honor Magic 6 Pro will be offering battery tech that can not only resist extreme temperature but also offer better backup. The company has teased about the same in a latest teaser video. The Honor Magic 6 series is expected to launch during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. For those who are unknown, the Magic 6 series has already been launched in China and is based on Android 14 based MagicOS 8.0.

According to a video posted by Honor on YouTube, it has been showcased that the Honor Magic 6 Pro is quite resilient towards extreme climatic conditions. The battery of the device offered 86 percent of charge after three hours of video recording in extreme weather conditions and high altitude. This shows that the battery tech offered on the Magic 6 Pro is quite durable.

The tech offered on the device is second-generation silicon-carbon battery. The unit offers Power Enhanced Chip called Honor E1 in order to manage the thermals.

Key Specifications

Honor Magic 6 Pro offers a 6.8-inch full-HD display that has a resolution of 1,280×2,800 pixels. The device runs on MagicOS 8.0 interface and offers the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood.

When it comes to the camera module, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes 180 MP periscope camera with OIS support, 50MP wide-angle camera and 3D depth sensor. The device gets up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Honor Magic 6 Pro is powered by a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging.

In China the price tag for the base 12GB + 256GB model is CNY 5,699 (Approx. Rs. 65,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.