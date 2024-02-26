Honor Magic 6 Pro launched at MWC 2024; Will it come to India

Honor Magic 6 Pro has been launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The smartphone has some superb AI features and deserves the buzz. The new AI features we showcased by the company at the ongoing even. The smartphone offers an eye-tracing AI feature that allows you to open apps and control specific features of the app without even lifting a finger.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has a starting price of €1,299 (approx. Rs 1,16,500) and will be available for the European market and other global regions.

Key Specifications

The Honor Magic 6 Pro gets a 6.8-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone has a display of ‘NanoCrystal Shield’ which is a new glass and is quite 10 times stronger than a regular one. The smartphone offers a silicone nitride coating on the screen and that makes it scratch resistant. Honor claims that the smartphone offers 4320Hz PWM dimming and it will be helpful for those with OLED display sensitivity.

The device is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that is paired with up to 16GB of RAM. On the storage front, the device gets up to 1TB of storage. When it comes to operating system, the device offers Android 14-based Honor MagicOS 8 out-of-the box.

When it comes to the camera, the Honor Magic 6 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup and a selfie camera at the front. The back camera unit offers 50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra wide lens and an 180MP periscope unit with up to 2.5x zoom. The selfie camera is a 50MP units and offers secure face unlock.

The battery of the device is a 5600 mAh unit and gets an improved silicon carbon tech. It gets 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. The device is 8.9mm thick.

Will Honor Magic 6 Pro launch in India

Honor has not offered any detail about the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone in India. Well, the company might launch the device at some point in India.