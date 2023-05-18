High on streaming digital content: These Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans can a great choice

The IPL 2023 is in its last phase and the final will be played on May 28, 2023. If you are a Jio user and are interested in Cricket or OTT content, you might need daily data of around 3GB. We have listed some prepaid plans that might be helpful for you. We have taken into account plans with 3GB validity.

Reliance Jio 999 plan

The Rs 999 plan by Jio is available with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Users also get some additional benefits such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. Jio also bundles a total of 40GB of bonus data for the customer. The validity of the plan is for 84 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 plan

The Rs 399 prepaid Jio plan comes with 3GB of daily data and a validity of 28 days. User also get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Free subscriptions include JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. Jio also offers 6GB of bonus data for the customer with this recharge plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 219 plan

Users get 3GB of daily data, truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with the Rs 219 prepaid plan. Unlike the above plans, users get less validity-14 days. Additionally, users get access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud for free of cost. The plan comes with 2GB of bonus data