HDFC Bank WhatsApp Banking Service Updated, Check How to Use Banking Service on WhatsApp

With digitization, banking has become easier for customers in India as they don’t need to go through the trouble of going to the bank for every transaction or to withdraw money. Now, almost all private and public banks provide their service online. To make the process even easier, several banks are now using WhatsApp, which is one of the most used instant-messaging app in India, to provide service.

HDFC Bank has been providing banking services via WhatsApp for a while now. The lender recently notified via a tweet on August 1 that it has updated the HDFC Bank WhatsApp banking services.

The tweet said, “Smart Chat Assist, 90+ Banking Services, Intuitive AI and whole lot more, are now in the palm of your hand with the all-new HDFC Bank ChatBanking on WhatsApp. So, drop in and say ‘Hi’ on 7070022222 for a super friendly banking experience.”

Steps to Activate HDFC Bank WhatsApp Banking on Your Phone

Step 1: Send “Hi” or “Register” to Chat Banking number 7070022222 through your WhatsApp number that should be also your bank registered mobile number. Then do the registration. You will receive a customer ID and a One time Password received via SMS on your registered mobile number. Use the ID and password to activate the HDFC Bank Chat Banking on WhatsApp.

Step 2: After the registration, you will get see options like Account services, credit card services, apply for products and more options under this system.

Step 3: You can select the Account Services option to check account balance or getting a mini statement. Under the Account Services option, you will also see Balance Enquiry, Recent 7 days Transactions and Account Statement options.

Step 4: You just need to type in the services you require as per how the chatbot guides you.

The service is available for customers for free of cost and there are no charges involved for using the New HDFC Chat Banking on WhatsApp. All customers of HDFC Bank can use Chat Banking to get details relating to their Accounts, Cards, Loans, Apply for New Products and services. You can use Chat Banking on WhatsApp even if you do not have an account with the lender, to apply for various products across Accounts, Cards, Loans, and other products and services.

