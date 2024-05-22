Government Issues High Risk Warning for Apple iPhone, iPod, and Mac Users, What You Should Do

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) discovered several vulnerabilities in Apple devices, warning for Apple iPhone users including iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. CERT-in issued an alert and warning for Apple iPhone against existing vulnerabilities, and the cybersecurity team advised users of these devices to update them to the latest version.

According to the CERT-In advisory, multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Apple devices and highlight potential attacks for unauthorized access, theft of sensitive information, or taking full control of the affected device.

Which Apple Software will be affected, According to CERT-In, several Apple devices are affected, and created a list of vulnerable devices:

* Apple iOS and iPadOS versions before 16.7.8

* Apple iOS and iPadOS versions before 17.5

* Apple mac OS Monterey versions before 12.75

* Apple mac OS releases versions before 13.6.7

* Apple mac OS Sonoma version before 14.5

* Apple Safari versions before 17.5

* Apple watch OS versions before 10.5

* Apple tv OS versions before 17.5

How to Protect Your Apple Devices:

In its statement, CERT-In warning for Apple iPhone users advised Apple device users to update their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other affected devices to the latest version. These updates contain critical security patches that address the identified vulnerabilities.

To update your Apple iPhone and iPad, go to Settings and tap General – Software Update, Mac users can click on the Apple menu and select System Preferences to install the latest version. Apple TV users can go to Settings – General Software Updates – download and install the latest version.

In response to these developments, CERT-in advises some additional measures to keep your devices safe from future intrusions:

*Regularly monitor of official communications from Apple and relevant authorities for information about the availability of updates, notices, and security alerts.

* Be careful when accessing suspicious links, downloading unauthorized software, and providing important information to unknown sources.

* Implement security best practices such as enabling two-factor authentication, using strong and unique passwords, and regularly backing up data in secure locations.