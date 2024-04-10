Google’s Find My Device will be effective even when the smartphones are off

Google has launched the ‘Find My Device’ network yesterday. Even though there was an initial delay due to the Apple’s unwanted tracker protection for iOS, the network is finally online. The Find My Device network by Google spreads across billions of active devices across the globe and tracking them will become quite easy.

Another feature that is quite available for the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro devices is that they can be easily tracked even when they are powered off. The Pixel 8 devices can be tracked even when the devices have no battery. There was a question of whether this feature will be available on other smartphones in the future or not. Well, Google has answered the question and we are now sure that the device will be available for other smartphones too.

Google has clarified that it is working with other smartphone makers as well as chipset makers in order to get this feature onboard. However, we expect the feature to be available on premium Android smartphones first and then on affordable Android smartphones.

How does the feature work

The presence of specialised hardware on the smartphone enables Google to find devices even though there is no power left in the battery. Speaking of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the specialised hardware enables Google to power Bluetooth chip even though they are switched off. The other device makers are expected to adopt the same approach.

It is unknown which premium smartphones from Android will be available for this feature. Google has not yet announced whether, the above-mentioned update will be available for older Google Pixel devices or not.