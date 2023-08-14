Google Pixel 8a: Details about it’s release date, price, specifications, and rumors

Google has been launching a new Pixel A series smartphone since the launch of Pixel 3a and 3a XL in 2019. So, it is expected that the company will be bringing a new A series smartphone-presumably the much-anticipated Pixel 8a phone in 2024. However, some leak reports have also suggested that the launch will not be happening in 2024.

Google has not made any announcement about the Pixel 8a launch yet. So, anything can happen.

There have been many rumours and leaks about the upcoming Google Pixel 8a. So, let’s check all details about the Google Pixel 8a release date, expected price, and specifications we have got through rumours, and leaks.

Google Pixel 8a launch date

The initial rumors regarding Pixel 81 suggested that the development of the device is ongoing and has been given a codename-” akita”, which is in-line with the company’s way of naming devices. The leak report also suggested that the launch might not happen in 2024 as Google might adopt a biennial .launch routine for Pixel A devices. If this happens then we will see the launch of a new A series Pixel device every two years.

This has led to speculation that, with the launch of the Google Pixel 7a happening in May 10, 2023, the next Pixel phone will be arriving in 2025, which could be named Pixel 8a or Pixel 9a.

However, as there are no official announcements Google is expected to continue the May launch traditions of each year and introduce the Pixel 8a in 2024.

Google traditionally launches the Pixel A series phones at its annual I/O developers conference in May every year, except for during the COVID-19 Pandemic period. So, it is expected that Pixel 8a would also likely launch in May at Google I/O 2024. If this is true, then we will probably get more information about the device by the end of 2023.

Expected specifications and features of Google Pixel 8a

The Pixel 8a will likely have a similar design as the Pixel 8. It will have a slightly larger build than the Pixel 8 and will have a plastic rear. The phone would also have thicker display bezels and a lower-grade display when compared to the Pixel 8.

Google is also expected to provide the Pixel 8a with a better Samsung JN2 primary sensor. All other specifications of the camera unit of Pixel 8a will be identical to the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8a might also come with a slight upgrade camera unit of Pixel 7a, which has a 64MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 13MP selfie. The Pixel 8a will likely inherit the same camera features as the Pixel 8 if the camera hardware remains the same.

The Pixel 8a would be powered by an yet to be launched Tensor G3 chip, which is said to be the most powerful Tensor yet. This unannounced Tensor G3 will make it’s debut at the Google I/O 2024 along with the Pixel 8 series.

The Tensor G3 chip is said to provide improved gaming, photography, and AI smarts. It is also expected to provide better heat and power management.

The Pixel 8a will be available with the same RAM and storage options as the Pixel 7a. That means it will have 8GB of RAM and a minimum of 128GB of storage. As Google does not provide SD card support in any pixel device, the Pixel 8a might not have it as well.

The Google Pixel 8a will also feature a 90Hz display refresh rate for display and wireless charging support, which were recently introduced with the Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 8a would also likely come with Android 14 out of the box, just like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8a will also be getting three Android upgrades and five years of security patches.

Google Pixel 8a Expected price

The Google Pixel 8a will likely debut at the same price as the Pixel 7a, which is $499. The top models of the Pixel 8 series like the Pixel 8 Pro will be more expensively priced than Pixel 8a.

(Source: Android Authority)