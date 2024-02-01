Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 pro now get Circle to Search feature; Know how to use

Google Pixel 8 devices now get Circle to Search feature on them and the company has announced the same. So if you are someone who owes a Google Pixel 8 device- Pixel 8 or the Pixel 8 pro then you should be having the access to the updates soon. The Circle to Search feature was first introduced with huge batch of AI-related stuff with the Samsung Galaxy S24 devices.

Google Circle to Search feature was said to roll out on January 31 and according to multiple reports on Reddit is available on both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, the update is not through a firmware update but through a server-side switch that will appear eventually.

If you own the latest Google smartphone, users will not get any indication about whether the Circle to Search is live. You just have to try it and it will work.

How the feature works

Google Circle to Search will work anywhere on your phone. You just have to long press the navigation bar and then start circling and highlighting items on-screen. This feature is quicker and easier than the Google Lens. However, it uses the same backend as Lens and it supports multimodal search queries and you can use both text and images.

