HMD to start manufacturing smartphone without Nokia branding

HMD Global which sold devices with the Nokia branding will now be selling devices under their own brand HMD. Human Mobile Devices or HMD has teased its upcoming smartphones on its official website. The brand will not only focus on selling smartphones but also deal with tablets, wireless earbuds and much more. It is rumored that the manufacturer will be showcasing its first HMD-branded smartphone at MWC Barcelona that will take place in February 26-29.

“We’re makers of Nokia phones. You’re in the right place,” says the official website of HMD. “Our aim is simple: we want to make phones that stick around. No, actually – we want to make phones that you want to stick around. Phones that are tough, fun, secure, fast, and affordable. All of the above. The whole package. The real deal,” mentioned the website. Currently, the Nokia branded smartphones, tablets and other electronics are on discount till the stocks last.

For those who are unknown about HMD, they brought first 5 Nokia feature phones in 2016 and 6 Android smartphones in 2017.

