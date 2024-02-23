Google Pixel 6 Pro overheating issue: Class action lawsuit filed against Google

It seems that Google devices (smartphones) are quite familiar with technical issues. Problems with the devices from Google appear to pop-up from time to time and this time it has happened with the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Google has faced a lawsuit for Pixel 6 Pro overheating issue. The new class action lawsuit alleges that Google has sold Pixel 6 Pro units with knowledge about its overheating issue. Well, facing a lawsuit is not something new for the company.

According to a report by Law360, plaintiff Jennifer Hyatt filed a class action lawsuit against Google over the Pixel 6 Pro. Jennifer has claimed that she faced the overheating issues in multiple replacement units of Google Pixel 6 Pro. Each unit of the Pixel 6 Pro that Jennifer received had some amount of overheating in it. The lawsuit alleges Google of being guilty of violating California’s California’s Consumers Legal Remedies Act, False Advertising Law, Unfair Competition Law, and Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act.

Hyatt has claimed that the company knew about the overheating issues with the devices. The lawsuit that was filed in California argues that the company needs to create and advertisement in order to inform consumers about the issue. Hyatt reportedly wants to represent the group of affected customers. Additionally, the plaintiff wants to recall the smartphone and provide refunds to those who bought the device.

What will happen next?

The filing of lawsuit is just an initial phase. In order to reach the trial, the lawsuit by Hyatt needs to go through variety of hurdles. It is also possible that the US court might dismiss the lawsuit at the filing stage. Google had faced a separate lawsuit in 2023 for misleading claims about Pixel 6 smartphones. The lawsuit mentioned that that the company made misleading claims about charging capabilities of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices.