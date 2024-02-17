Google confirms feature that will hold call till human representative is available

New Delhi: Google has confirmed that it is testing a new feature that will help you make a call, wait on hold and then give you a call back once a human representative is available.

After reports surfaced about the new tool, the tech giant confirmed to TechCrunch that it is testing the “Talk to a Live Rep” feature.

The feature aims to help people not to wait for countless minutes, while listening to recorded music, trying to get connected to a customer service representative.

The new AI feature is currently available in English for people in the US who are part of the Google Search Labs.

The feature works on Google app for Android and iOS users and Chrome on desktop.

The ‘Talk to a Live Rep’ is like Google Pixel’s “Hold for Me” feature.

However, the company said the new feature on both Android and iOS “will navigate the phone tree for you and then call you back when a customer service agent is available”.

On the other hand, ‘Hold for Me’ is only available on Pixel phones.

According to reports, supported businesses for the new feature include airlines, telecommunications, retail, services and insurance.