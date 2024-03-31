Get Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra below Rs 70,000 on Flipkart, Check the latest offer here  

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which was the most premium device of Samsung till 2023 end gets a huge price cut. On the Flipkart platform, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can be purchased at less than Rs 70,000 and this is something that might bring a smile to your face.

The offers on the smartphone include bank offers, exchange benefits, and much more. If a buyer couples the offers properly he might get a great benefit on the device.

Galaxy S23 Ultra offers

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB + 256GB) is now available at Rs 89,999 against its original price of Rs 1,49,999. This is 40 percent off as compared to the original price. If you are an ICICI credit card user, you will get an additional discount of Rs 3500. This makes the cost of the smartphone more affordable. However, if you are willing to exchange your old device (smartphone) you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra at an even lower price. We tried to exchange our old OnePlus 11R 5G and received an exchange value of Rs 19,200 on the platform. Putting all the offers together, the final price of the smartphone comes below Rs 70,000. Flipkart offers up to Rs 50,000 exchange benefits on its platform. The exchange value of an old smartphone varies according to the condition and model.

Specifications

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a 6.8-inch AMOLED display (3088 x 1440) along with an LTPO screen. The dimensions of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are 78.1mm x 163.4mm x 8.9mm while the weight is 233g. When it comes to camera the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor along with three other cameras. The other cameras include a 12MP ultra-wide camera along with 10MP telephoto lenses. In terms of battery, the smartphone gets a 5,000mAh battery.

NB: We have taken 12GB + 256GB variant into consideration. The discount on a smartphone is subject to change and buyers should keep it in mind.