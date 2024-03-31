iPhone 16, iPhone 16 plus cases leaked image suggests pill-shaped rear camera module

Apple will likely launch the next-generation iPhone series in the second half of this year 2024. The iPhone 16 series is expected to carry four models like the iPhone 15 series such as iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 16 series, many reports have surfaced online suggesting the design, specifications of the next-gen iPhones.

According to the latest leak report, the iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Plus will likely come with a few design tweaks in the second half of 2024. The report has leaked an image of the two cases for the iPhone 16 models. The cases have hinted towards the possible designs of the iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Plus.

The iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Plus, which will succeed the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, are tipped to sport a vertical pill-shaped layout in the case images. That means we will not see the square camera island with rounded edges seen on the previous-generation iPhones.

The image was leaked by tipster Sonny Dickson on his X page. The slightly larger case seems to be for Phone 16 Plus, and the smaller one should be the standard model iPhone 16. Both cases are shown with a vertical rear camera bump, along with a plastic cutout for the LED flash located right next to the camera island.

The upcoming smartphones may also feature a dual rear camera setup instead of a diagonal setup. The cameras will likely be vertically aligned which will enable spatial recording support.

Like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, all four models in the iPhone 16 series models are expected to receive Apple’s Action button. The leaked cases also seems to have a cutout for the rumoured ‘Capture’ button, which is expected to be introduced this year.

Before this, the same tipster showcased iPhone 16 Pro model with a cutout for the Capture button on the upcoming flagship handset. Meanwhile, the colour options for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have also been tipped to come in four colour options later this year.