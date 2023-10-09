Get iQOO Z7 Pro 5G under Rs 5000 on Amazon during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival is currently live and you can get great offers on smartphones during the sale. The device 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is available under Rs 5000 if applied with bank offers along with coupon and exchange benefits. The users should keep in mind that the exchange price of smartphone varies according to condition. This can impact the final price of the device.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G offers

The price of the smartphone under the sale is Rs 23,999. A Rs 500 coupon is available on the device. On the other hand, the bank offers include up to Rs 1000 discount. On the other hand, the exchange benefit on the device is up to Rs 22,100.

Specifications

The dual nano SIM-supported iQOO Z7 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits.

Under the hood, the phone carries an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It packs up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It boots Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

The phone sports a dual camera setup accompanied by a ring-like LED light at the rear. It features a 64-megapixel Samsung GW3 primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

iQOO Z7 Pro draws power from a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also features an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, proximity Sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. It is rated IP52 for dust and water resistance. The handset also supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing 175 grams, the phone measures 164.10mm x 74.80mm x 7.36mm in size.