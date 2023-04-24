Get a Samsung Galaxy A23 5G under Rs 5000, Check the offer on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A23 is available with exciting offers on Amazon and interested users can get the smartphone for less than Rs 5000 if they play with the offers. Users get bank discount offers along with exchange benefits on the device. If you are someone who is looking for a budget mid-range smartphone, you should definitely check out Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.

As of now, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (6GB + 128GB) has a base price of Rs 22,999 against the MRP of Rs 28,990. However, the smartphone gets an exchange discount up to Rs 21,700. We tried to exchange our old realme 6 Pro and got a discount of Rs 5650. Users can get up to Rs 1500 discount on Bank Cards too.

Samsung Galaxy A23 gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This provides smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions on the phone. It runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.

The Galaxy A23 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 25W charging. The device will get 3.5 years of security updates.

The Galaxy A23 5G comes with a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth and macro lenses to shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos. The device is offered in Silver, Orange, and Light Blue colour options.