How much Apple pays its MBA, B-Tech Salespersons

Apple recently opened its first retail stores in Mumbai and capital city Delhi. The tech giant has appointed over 170 workers for Mumbai and Delhi Saket store. These employees have been trained to speak in up to 25 languages. You might be wondering how much salary are these employees are getting from Apple.

Apple salesperson’s salary in Indian stores

Apple is reportedly paying hefty salaries to its salespeople and managers of the two flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi. To be exact, reports revealed that its employees are getting way over Rs 1 lakh per month salary. This amount is considerably high in comparison to the pay of the average organised retail jobs in India. In other electronic stores, the same people will receive way less salaries.

All those employees working in the stores are highly educated in MSC IT, MBA, engineers, BCA, MCA graduates. You will be surprised to know the some of these people have received their education from Universities like Cambridge and Griffith.

Apple has spared no expense in launching its first two official stores in India. The opulence these stores project and the hiring of professionally educated sales people show the company wants its customers to have a premium experience.

Apple has even transferred some overseas Indians with retail experience, who were working in Europe and the Middle East. The company has trained them in sync with global standards. Apple has also taken the language barrier into consideration as the employees of the Mumbai Apple stores can speak in total 25 languages, while the Delhi store employees can speak in 15 languages.

In addition to the high salary, the employees of Apple stores will also get the complete package of insurance benefits, paid leaves, stock grants, discounts on Apple products and even financial aid for education.

The store in Mumbai is called Apple BKC and is situated in an area of 20000 sq feet. It is located inside Mumbai’s Jio World Mall. Apple CEO, Tim Cook came to India for the launch of the stores and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mukesh Ambani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during his visit.

Apple had been selling its devices through resellers. However, it didn’t have its own store like in New York, London and Singapore. Keeping in mind the growth of the smartphone market in India and the rising manufacturing units, the company has started to give attention to the Indian market now.

