Flipkart vs Amazon vs Vijay Sales: Where to get the cheapest Apple MacBook Air M1

If you are planning to get a new Apple MacBook Air, this might be the best time to do that. The Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020 model) gets massive discounts on various platforms including Flipkart, Amazon as well as Vijay Sales. We have checked the prices of the laptop on all of the above-mentioned platforms and have listed down the offers available.

We are checking the 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD variant of the Apple MacBook Air M1. The details about the offer are mentioned below.

Flipkart

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is available at a base price of Rs 86,990 on Flipkart. Users get up to Rs 17,300 off on the deal if they are planning to exchange their old laptop. The bank offers on the laptop include Rs 10,000 off on HDFC bank credit as well as debit card transactions. The freebie in the deal includes Microsoft 365 subscription, Airtel Xtream Entertainment Plan and many more.

Amazon

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is available at a base price of Rs 85,000 on Amazon. Users get up to Rs 11,100 off on the deal if they are planning to exchange their old laptop. The bank offers on the laptop include Rs 6,000 off on HDFC bank credit as well as debit card transactions. Yes Bank Credit Card users get 10% discount up to Rs 1500. The freebie in the deal includes Microsoft 365 subscription, Airtel Xtream Entertainment Plan and many more. Users also get 6 months free Spotify Premium subscription as well as free Prime subscription in the deal.

Vijay Sales

Apple MacBook Air M1 gets a base price of Rs 87,900 on Vijay Sales. Users get instant discount of Rs 10,000 if they use Credit Card/ Debit Card of HDFC bank. There are other banks offers on the deal too.

The Apple MacBook M1 chip laptop offers an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. The RAM on the laptop is 8GB while the storage is a 256GB SSD storage unit. The MacBook M1 has a 13.3-inch LED display with a resolution of 1560×1600 pixels. The pixel density is 227PPI. A 30W USB-C power adaptor is included in the box.

The keyboard of the MacBook M1 is backlit along with a Touch ID for safety purposes and a Force touch track pad. For connectivity options, the MacBook M1 gets up to 4 USB ports.

If you planning for a MacBook M1, then it will be quite wise of you to make up your mind and purchase the device, as the discounts might not last long.