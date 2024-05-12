Tips and tricks to improve battery life of Apple iPhone

The Apple iPhone has become quite familiar in the Indian smartphone market and more and more users are opting for it. However, battery backup on an ageing iPhone has been an issue from time to time. It is not only the iPhone but also another smartphone (i.e. Android) that faces the issue of declining battery backup over a period of time.

There are some tips and trick that can be followed to improve the battery life of your Apple iPhone. We have mentioned some tips below and by following those it is quite likely that iPhone’s battery life can be increased.

Updating your iPhone

The best thing about the updates of Apple iPhone is the updates. If you have an iPhone that is in a good physical condition then you will not have any issues to use it for around 4-6 years. This time period is quite long when you compare it with that of an average Android device. The difference between iPhones and Android devices are the software updates. Apple does offer iOS updates for iPhone over longer period of time and this means that if you keep your device properly updated, you will get a good battery backup. There is always a connection between good battery backup and software update. So, if you have an iPhone, do not forget to properly update it.

Proper temperature to run the device

Apple iPhone is expected to run best between the temperatures of 16 °C and 22 °C. When operating the device above 35°C users can get a reduced battery backup and a prolonged use might result in reduction of battery life. Users should keep the device within ideal temperature for getting the best battery life.

Remove case while charging

Most of the users have a protective case on their device and these acts as a heat trap while charging. This can have a negative impact on the battery health if done on a regular basis. If you have a back cover/ protective cover on your iPhone, it is advisable to remove it while charging. This will be helpful in the long run.

Minimal charge on your iPhone before storing

If you are planning to keep your Apple iPhone on idle mode for longer period of time (i.e. during vacation), you should charge it around 50 percent. Overcharging the device and keeping it idly can have an adverse impact on the battery backup. On the other hand, discharging the battery of the device is not a wise decision and this can impact the battery life too.

Using Low Power Mode

There is a Low Power Mode on your iPhone and if your battery health reaches 20 percent, it can be used. Using the Low Power Mode on your device helps optimise the performance on the device. The Low Power Mode can be enabled manually through Settings> Battery.