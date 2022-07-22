Fire-Boltt Visionary Smartwatch with Bluetooth calling launched in India, Price, specs here

Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch has been launched in India on Thursday. The wearable comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels and supports up to 100 sports modes. The newly unveiled smartwatch also gets Bluetooth calling support. The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch comes with heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring feature and SpO2 level measurement. The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch offers a battery life of up to five days and comes with a rechargeable battery.

Fire-Boltt Visionary price in India, availability

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch priced in India has been set at Rs 3,799. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from July 22 on Amazon and Fire-Boltt official website. The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch has been introduced in multiple colour variants–Black, Blue, Champagne Gold, Dark Grey, Gold, Green, Pink and Silver variants.

Fire-Boltt Visionary specifications

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED square display with a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels and the company has claimed that it supports up to 100 sports modes alongside a crown rotation button. The wearable features a built-in gaming option along with a mic and speaker.

The fitness features in the smartwatch includes a SpO2 monitor, heart rate tracker, steps tracker and sleep monitor. The smartwatch can help you to keep track of your and improve your daily routines via sedentary reminders. The Bluetooth calling smartwatch also has AI voice assistance, smart notifications, a pedometer, daily workout memory, and a distance tracker.

You can make calls via the Bluetooth Calling smartwatch by a quick access dial pad along that shows call history, sync, and save contacts options. It also comes with the ability to connect with TWS while making and receiving calls. It offer IP68-rated splash resistance. The smartwatch weighs 57g.

The company has said that the smartwatch offers a battery life of up to five days with a rechargeable battery.

Also Read: Hisense A6H 4K Smart TV series launched in India, Prices start at Rs 29,990