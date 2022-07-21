Hisense A6H 4K Smart TV series launched in India, Prices start at Rs 29,990

Hisense has launched new series of Smart TV-A6H in India. The Hisense A6H 4K Smart TV series offers great features at a very affordable price to its audience. The Smart TV series includes four screen sizes- 43, 50, 55 and 75 inches and entry level 43 inch costs Rs 29,990. The most important features of the TV is that it supports Google TV, Apple Air Play and Apple Home Kit.

Specifications

The Hisense A6H 4K Smart TV supports Google TV which enables you to select material that you see. The Smart TV also gets a watchlist feature which enables you to add your preferred TV shows, movies and other programs even when you are using a smartphone. If you a gaming enthusiast, you will be happy to know that the Smart TV features gets features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Latency Mode (ALLM).

For a clear audio, the Smart TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Additionally, the Smart TV offers a ‘Remote Finder’ feature. This feature enables you find the remote without any issues. Another important feature that the Hisense A6H 4K Smart TV offers is the Far-Field Voice Control. This feature enables users to interact with the TV with their voice.

The prices of 50, 55 and 75 inches are yet to be announced during Amazon Prime Day (From 23 to 24 July). All the models in the Hisense A6H 4K Smart TV series get 3 years of Warranty.