Facebook service resumes after going down for more than an hour

New Delhi: Facebook service has resumed. Facebook users may take note that after getting down for a period of more than half an hour, the Facebook service has resumed a short while ago.

Now, users can log in to their accounts without any hassle and access their postings and news feeds.

It is to be noted that Facebook service went down at about 8.55 pm in many countries including India. Following the glitch, netizens took to other social media platforms mainly to X, to check whether they are the only user, who are facing the issue, or it is a general issue for everybody. Yet, soon it was found that it was a problem for all Facebook users, while then users flooded other social media sites with comments and memes.

However, as of now Facebook service has resumes and it is completely working perfectly.