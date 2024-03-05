Facebook, Instagram users logged out automatically, unable to login

The users of Facebook and Instagram were taken surprised after they were automatically logged out without their knowledge from both the social media platforms.

All of the Facebook and Instagram users even tried to login to their pages but were unable to do so due to some server issues. Media reports said that both the platforms are not working in any country in the world.

It is alleged that the users of Messenger and Threads also faced the similar problem. While it still unclear what caused the outage, Meta is yet to issue any official statement over the issue. This is one of the biggest outages for Meta in years.

Meanwhile, people took to microblogging site X (fomerly Twitter) reporting about Facebook and Instagram outage. The number became so high that #instagramdown started trending in X with #facebookdown, #meta.

Zuckerberg didn’t get paneer ki sabji in Ambani’s weding so he did this, said an X user.

Musk has hacked into servers and this is the result…said anther user. Another user also said, “Looks like Facebook and Instagram are taking their relationship status to “It’s complicated” globally.”

It is developing story. Please get back to get more updates.