Elon Musk to change Twitter logo once again, says adieu to ‘all the birds’

Elon Musk on Sunday announced that he is going to change the Twitter’s logo once again and is preparing a new logo for the brand. The billionaire posted a tweet making the announcement and said that “we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

The tweet reads, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.” He made another tweet that said “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

After nearly an jour he shared a video showing a flickering “X” but did not give further details. Though, he did not put any caption for the short video, it seems the new Twitter logo will be in line with this.

Twitter has received many changes after it was taken over by Elon Musk in October last year. The company changed its business name to X Corp. Elon Musk is aiming to make Twitter a super app.

Twitter’s website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is “our most recognizable asset,” adding “That’s why we’re so protective of it.”

In April, the Twitter logo was temporarily changed to Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog by Elon Musk for a temporary period, which caused a huge uproar. This also soared the value of the meme coin’s market value to $4 billion.

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging site has faced a lawsuit claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees. More than half of the company workforce was laid off after the takeover by Musk.