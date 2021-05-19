COVID-19 Impact: Airtel Offering Rs 49 Plan For Free And Double Benefits With Rs 79 Plan; Get Details Here

Airtel, one of most popular telecom network company in India, has announced two new special offers for its prepaid customers of the country. The company said it is trying to help its 55 million low-income users in this tough covid-19 pandemic times where the income of many people has been cut off.

As per reports, Airtel is offering its Rs 49 recharge plan for free and double benefits with Rs 79 prepaid plan from this week as a one-time gesture for its prepaid customers.

The company says this will amount to benefits worth Rs. 270 crores.

Airtel said, “Through this gesture Airtel will empower over 55 million customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed”.

Airtel’s Rs 49, and Rs 79 plan comes with very basics of connectivity options.

Airtel special offers for prepaid users

Airtel has now announced that from this week, customers can get the Rs. 49 plan for completely free as a one-time gesture, that means Airtel users won’t be required to pay for the Rs 49 prepaid plan. This plan is only available for one time.

Airtel’s Rs 49 plan comes with Rs 38.52 talktime and 100MB data balance. The plan is valid for 28 days of validity. After the 100MB data limit is exhausted the customers have to pay Rs. 0.50 per MB of data use.

If the free offer is not visible to you, then you should wait for a few days.

Apart from this, the company is also providing double benefits on its Rs 79 recharge plan. That means that all components of this plan will be doubled.

Generally, the Rs 79 recharge plan plan comes with Rs 128 talktime, 200MB data, Rs 0.60 per minute tariff for local, STD, and landline calls and has a validity of 28 days.

Now with Airtel’s new double the benefit offer customers will get Rs 256 talk time, 400MB data, and 56 days of validity with the recharge of Rs 79 plan. However, the company has not mentioned if this offer is a one-time gesture.

Airtel has not revealed the exact date and time frame for when these offers will commence but we expect to go live soon.