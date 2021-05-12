Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best 3GB daily data plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription under Rs 500

Now-a-days people are staying indoors as many states have imposed Lock down to control the rapid spread of Covid-19. People aere spending more time surfing internet as they can not go outside.

Some of us exhaust our data pack and could not access internet and if you are looking for more a suitable data package then you try the different data packages provided by the telecom companies.

You can take a look at Airtel, Jio and Vi’s 3GB per day data plan with one month validity which also offers streaming benefits such as access to Disney+ Hotstar with some variations in benefits.

You can try these plans for 3GB daily data plans and streaming benefits under Rs 500. These plans also gives users access to Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan

This Rs 401 plan of the Jio comes with 28 days validity. It also offers 3GB per day data with additional 6GB data that means users will get a total of 90GB of data balance. Users can also get unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network.

Jio offers 1-year free VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar streaming app and free complimentary subscription to Jio apps with this Rs 401 plan.

Vi Rs 401 prepaid plan

This Rs 401 plan of Vi offers 100 SMS per day. It also gives 3GB per day data and 16GB of extra data that means users get to enjoy a total of 100GB data balance. Users also gets a free 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar streaming app.

Vi also gives additional benefits like weekend rollover data benefit, high-speed nighttime internet, and Vi movies and TV. The plan has a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 448 prepaid plan offers truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Users get 3GB data per day with this plan. The plans validity is 28 days. The plan also gives free access to Disney+ Hotstar streaming app, Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream, and Wynk Music.