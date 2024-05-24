Countdown to the Launch of the New Realme Narzo N65 5G India: Know what to expect!

This is an alarm for technology lovers preparing for the launch of the new Realme Narzo N65 5G. The company announced the launch of this new smartphone, its design, and key features.

The company also announced that will launch its Narzo N65 5G in India on May 28, at 12 noon. Realm also confirmed that the Narzo N65 will be available for purchase online on Amazon.

The Realme Narzo N65 5G will be equipped with Media Tek Dimensity 6300 5G Chipset, run Android 14, and support storage expansion of up to 2TB. It supports a centralized 120 Hz perforated screen with 6.6 HD+ and comes with an IP 54 rating for Dust and Splash Resistance and the Rainwater Smart Touch feature. This function can be very useful, especially in regions with high levels of humidity.

With the images released by the company, it is possible to see that the Relame Narzo N65 5G will have a similar design to the C65 launched in India on April 26th. The Relame C65 has a dual camera on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor a 1.8 aperture, and a 2M secondary sensor. On the front, the phone is equipped with an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also runs Android 14 and comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 15W fast charger.

The Realme N65 5G houses its camera setup alongside an LED Flash on the back, placing the top center symmetrically in a circular casing. The design of the phone is flat, and in the photos released by the company, we can see that it will be in gold color with a shiny and elegant finish.

Some of the confirmed features on the N65 5G include a 64MP dual-unit rear camera and an 8MP front camera for capturing selfies and video calls. It has also been confirmed that this phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Stay tuned for more technology updates.