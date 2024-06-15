Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 15
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 71,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 65,900.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,550
|Rs 66,500
|Mumbai
|Rs 71,890
|Rs 65,900
|Chennai
|Rs 72,550
|Rs 66,600
|Kolkata
|Rs 71,890
|Rs 65,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs 71,890
|Rs 65,900
|Bangalore
|Rs 71,890
|Rs 65,900
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 71,890
|Rs 65,900
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 15, 2024, silver costs Rs 90,500 per kilogram.