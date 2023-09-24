Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE and Buds FE accidentally leaked by Samsung

Samsung has accidentally leaked an image of its upcoming device Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Apart from that, the company has also accidentally published the image of Tab S9 FE and Buds FE. Samsung Argentina had accidentally posted an image showing upcoming three products- Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE.

The published image had the description of the name of all three devices. This makes us sure about the upcoming products. However, the leak did not unveil the specifications of the devices. It is assumable that the company will be revealing about the details of the devices very soon.

Samsung India in its latest X (formerly Twitter) post says “Epic moments are now closer than ever. Get ready to experience the new epic. Launching soon.” This means that the smartphone will be launching in October or September last (which is doubtful).

The teased post by Samsung on X has not mentioned anything about the smartphone model but the promo page on the Amazon India website reveals that. The picture’s URL has the mention of S23 FE in it and these points out that it is the most affordable device of the S23 series.

The Galaxy S23 FE’s launch could be October 4, as the date was mentioned on the Samsung Argentina website leak. However, we are not damn sure about it. We hope that Samsung will communicate through its official channel soon and give decent info about the devices.