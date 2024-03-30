Buy Apple MacBook Air M3 at a cheaper price on Flipkart; How to save up to Rs 33,000

Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch laptop is available with huge discount on Flipkart. You can save up to Rs 33,000 on the purchase of the recently launched MacBook Air M3 on Flipkart. The MacBook Air M3 was recently launched in March 2024 at an starting price of Rs 1,14,900. But, with Rs 33,000 discount you can buy it at just Rs 81,900.

The offer is available on the 8GB and 256GB variant in Space Grey colour option of MacBook Air M3.

Apple MacBook Air M3 discount

The e-commerce site has currently listed the device for Rs 1,14,900, which is its launch cost. But, you can reduce the price by Rs 33,000 by opting for the exchange deal.

Note that the exchange value of your old device depends upon the condition and model of your device. With the exchange deal, the price of the device drops by up to Rs 33,000, making the Apple MacBook Air M3 (8GB, 256GB) cheaper.

Apple MacBook Air M3

Apple recently launched the 13-inch and 15-inch models of the MacBook Air powered by the new M3 chip. The new chip enhances the performance and capabilities of the MacBook Air. The 13-inch MacBook Air M3 model is equipped with an 8-core CPU and GPU, 8GB unified memory, and 256GB SSD storage.

The MacBook also gets a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, a 1080p webcam, and supports MagSafe 3 charging. The other features include two Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports, and support for two external monitors. An option with 512GB SSD storage is also available.

The new M3 SoC has a new 16-core Neural Engine for improved on-device machine learning and an AV1 decode engine for higher-quality video streaming. Apple claims these enhancements make the M3 models 60 percent faster than the M1 laptops and 13 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

The display remains a liquid retina panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1664 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits.