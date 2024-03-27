Apple WWDC 2024 to commence on June 10: What to expect

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to kick off on June 10th and will continue till June 14th. As per traditions, the tech giant will introduce some upcoming software updates and new hardware at the fall event. However, the highlight of the event will be Apple’s strategy for generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The Cupertino-based tech giant has kept the information about its AI model a mystery till now. Rumors have suggested that Apple has partnered with major companies such as Google, OpenAI, or Anthropic (or Baidu in China) for cloud-based AI features.

Apart from the generative AI, Apple will be announcing updates across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and other operating systems. The updates are expected to bring upgrades and enhancements to the operating system. As per reports, the updates will bring the ability to customise app icons on iPhones, the introduction of “scenes” in Freeform, and new accessibility shortcuts.

According to rumours, Apple might launch two new AirPods models. One of them will be the successor to the second-gen AirPods and a noise-canceling iteration to replace the mid-tier AirPods 3. It is also being speculated that the tech giant might introduce an updated AirPods Max headphones with USB-C connectivity.

To recall, Apple introduced the much-hyped Vision Pro headset, along with new features for WatchOS, iOS 17’s StandBy Mode, and desktop widgets for macOS at the WWDC 2023. It also introduced a revamped Mac Pro featuring the M2 Ultra chip, and an 15-inch MacBook Air variant.