Buy Apple iPhone 12 for just Rs 2,749 after Rs 54,250 discount on Flipkart: Here’s how the deal works

The Apple iPhone 12 is currently available for purchase with massive discounts on Flipkart ahead of the launch of Apple iPhone 15. The latest flagship Apple iPhone series is expected to arrive on September 12. Apple iPhone 15 series will likely comprise four models – Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Apple iPhone 12 can be bought now at just Rs 2749 with Rs 54,250 discount during the Flipkart Big Saving Day sale. However, this amount has been deduced after counting all the discounts and deals available on Flipkart including bank and Exchnage offers.

Apple iPhone 12 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. It comes with a ceramic shield and IP68 water resistance. The device has a 12MP dual camera setup at the rear and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It is also the brand’s last phone with a vertical dual camera setup and 64GB storage.

Though the iPhone 12 is a old model of iPhone, it is still a good phone to have. So, check out the discount deal here.

Apple iPhone 12 Price drop on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 12 is currently listed with a discounted price tag of Rs 59,900 on the company’s official online store. But, Flipkart is offering the device with more discount with a price of Rs 56,999.

Moreover, customers can get up to Rs 1250 discount on ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions, bringing the price of the Apple iPhone 12 down to Rs 55,749. You can further cut down the cost of the iPhone 13 by getting Rs 53,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all bank offers and discounts, you can buy the Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 2,749 after Rs 54,250 discount on Flipkart.