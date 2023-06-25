Budget phone Nokia C21 Pro now comes in a Purple color option for Rs 6,999

Nokia Mobile India has launched i’ts entry-level Nokia C21 Pro smartphone in a new Purple color option in India. The Purple version of the device will soon be available for purchase at a price of Rs 6,999. The company revealed the launch of the new colour option for C21 Pro on its official Twitter page.

Check the specifications and features of the Nokia C21 Pro below:

Nokia C21 Pro specifications

The Nokia C12 Pro features a 6.3-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a dewdrop notch that houses a 5MP front-facing selfie camera. The device is equipped with an older 28nm Unisoc SC9863A1 chipset. It runs on Android 12 Go Edition.

The Nokia phone comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery that can be removed if wanted. For photography, the Nokia C12 Pro is equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The other features of teh device include single-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a MicroSD card slot, and a MicroUSB port.

Furthermore, HMD Global has promised a minimum of 2 years of regular security updates, but there is no assurance for Android updates. Additionally, the company offers a 12-month replacement guarantee.