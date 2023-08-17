Apple warns users not to charge iPhones while sleeping

Apple has issued a warning to iPhone users about sleeping next to their phones while it is on charge. The tech giant has alert the iPhone users about the dangers that they will face if they sleep next to a charging phone.

Apple issued a service announcement to spread awareness about the importance of proper phone charging and highlights the risks associated with sleeping alongside a device connected to a charging cable.

Apple said that the users sleeping next to a charging cable might face risks of fire, electric shock, injuries, or damage to the phone and property. So, Apple has advised users to charge their phones while connected to a cable in an area with good ventilation to avoid these hazards.

Apple has also cautioned users to not put the charging phone beneath a blanket or pillow due to the increased risk of the device overheating.

The message by Apple reads, “Do not sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, and avoid placing them under a blanket, pillow, or your body while connected to a power source.”

Apple advised that iPhones, power adapters, and wireless chargers should always be used or charged in well-ventilated spaces.

It is also recommended that iPhone users should refrain from using third-party chargers, especially cheaper alternatives that may lack the safety standards upheld by Apple’s official products. They should buy the authenticate “Made for iPhone” cables, which comply with international safety regulations.

Apple said that iPhones can be charged with using third-party cables and power adapters that meet USB 2.0 or later standards. They should also comply with relevant safety regulations. However, the other adapters may not meet these safety standards, posing potential risks of harm or even death.

Apple has also highlighted the hazards of charging iPhones near liquids or water and emphasized not to use damaged chargers and to discard them immediately.

Apple’s warning says using impaired cables or chargers, or charging in the presence of moisture, can lead to fires, electric shocks, injuries, or damage to both the iPhone and other property.

Keeping users safety in mind, Apple issued these safety guidelines. The company has urged iPhone users to follow these recommendations to safeguard themselves, their phones, and their surroundings from potential dangers.