Apple MacBook Air M1 available at lowest price ever, Check details

The Apple MacBook Air M1’s price has been dropped to the lowest price ever. The MacBook is now available at the online shopping platform Flipkart with a discount of 36 percent.

During the ongoing Upgrade Days sale on Flipkart, the MacBook M1, which was originally priced at Rs 99,990, is available at Rs 66,990 right now.

It is worth noting here that this offer is a flat discount and there’s no need to include any bank card or exchange offer to buy the MacBook M1 at the side price.

MacBook Air with the M1 processor was launched back in 2020. The laptop offers a seamless Mac experience and is quite popular even now.

The Apple MacBook M1 chip laptop offers an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. The RAM on the laptop is 8GB while the storage is a 256GB SSD storage unit. The MacBook M1 features a 13.3-inch LED display with a resolution of 1560×1600 pixels and a pixel density of 227PPI. A 30W USB-C power adaptor is included in the box.

The keyboard of the MacBook M1 is backlit along with a Touch ID for safety purposes and a Force touch trackpad. For connectivity options, the MacBook M1 gets up to 4 USB ports.

Earlier, the Apple MacBook Air M2 got a massive price cut of Rs 15,000 in India. The laptop is now available at Rs 99,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the 16 GB RAM + 512GB Storage variant costs Rs 1,19,990.

If you are a student or a teacher and plan to get a MacBook Air M2 you can get it at just Rs 89,990 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant costs Rs 99,990.